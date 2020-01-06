Transcript for How 2 nonprofits are reaching out to the homeless in New Jersey

The Camden coalition, a nonprofit organization based in Camden, New Jersey, that works to care for individuals who have complex and social needs. The organization has turned a local hotel into a shelter for individuals recovering from covid-19 who are either homeless or do not have a safe place to quarantine. Here to discuss the incredible work that the Camden coalition has been doing is Michelle adyniec, a rental sterd nurse and clinical manager from the organization, thank you so much for being with us. Tell us how the Camden coalition happened in first place. Thank you. Thanks for having me. The Camden coalition for years has worked to serve vulnerable individuals in the Camden community and around the Camden community. To improve their health and well-being. We've always really lived by the philosophy that it takes a village to support the community's needs and we always have had strong partnerships. When the pandemic hit, we worked with existing partnerships with volunteers of America who run the local shelters and the county and we all shared the understanding there were going to be people within our community who tested positive for covid and will need to go to a safe place to quarantine. That's a beautiful story how it happened organically. Can you walk me through your daily routine, what the care process is like for these people? Most of people who arrive come as referrals from community organizations. When they arrive, they stay at the hotel and our nurses call them on the phone mostly, to monitor their symptoms and making sure they have their needs met. Then we do a lot of coordination with their primary care doctors and in some instances, if we need to do more thorough assessment, then we'll go into the hotel to do that. That's incredible. All the while making sure that workers like yourself are staying safe as well as the patients. What happens once an individual is ready to leave the hotel? Once somebody is ready to leave, we get excited, and we say, you kicked covid and we make sure they have a safe place to transition to for housing. The volunteers of America has been doing a great job of helping individuals get into transition to a shelter or another option to where they can go and continue to heal. That's beautiful. That's important. Thank you for the work you do and the Camden coalition. We turn now to Dr. Jen

