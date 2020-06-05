Transcript for The new normal: COVID-19 sniffing dogs

Well dogs possess an incredible census now we know that they can even be trained to stamp out diseases so. What about using them to detect coded nineteen in humans. That is the focus of a new study in joining us to talk about it is the director of the working dogs center at the university of Pennsylvania's school of veterinary medicine. Doctor Cindy Otto doctor Otto thanks for being with us and yes we've heard about dogs helping detect things like cancer in malaria. But sit actually work having do it. That's a great question of what we know is that diseases how an odor. And some sleepy disease agent gets some it's the body responds to see. And I and the combination we don't know what it is. But I personally ace since it disease actually unique odor that we are able to. There Scott his remarkable so tell us about the study your spearheading specifically on coated 92. Number one jump and share intelligence that there is an odor at hitter Iraq yeah virtue. Hannity how a person actually it curious that matter. A bit but they're actually certain you know that are. And then finally what do you think it back we can't meet either to New Orleans operational data where meet with the EP. It jumps reading Walt. Patient or individuals. On our routed the that ninety. Deduct Trotter were seeing the video of dogs walking around what looks like vials of perhaps different voters can you walk us through how you train them to sniff for something specific. Absolutely been that way. We can scramble and in mid Cape Town anything many aren't we. Apple grown bigger each patient. So we have a sample up from taxation in our ovarian cancer of blood sample would open nineteen we're looking. It's going to be at best school Irian personal life or. Rappaport slap something else. And what we do is we don't see a little containers that cutie wreck ramble. And that odor in in container that Doug and allowed it. We biological sample Whitney. Well Stanley hit a tree. Wa to equal yeah absolutely eat a couple of times. And then they don't pay anything to treat indeed but only shown a sample and duck and how the disease. Can get a treaty. And then we'll start to turn and they got there's something different about this sample so I looked pretty bad thing that's different. And then I get a tree and so let's introduce one more example. They start to real Michael Connell all seemed like it actually for this older is an signature. When the other ones don't Matt Connolly start treatment are so we don't know what the odor is but the duck and figure out. How is fascinating so all of that said how accurate. Do you believe fully trained dogs can be on coated nineteen. Co TV we don't have any data yet. We know from another disease this isn't the dogs can be. Eighty I cannot even 90% accurate. A lot of it depends on the training in the environments how to deploy now. What what kind and there were but he really good opportunity to make a huge difference. Where does that really impact our ability. Aren't those the league east. Barriers it really is incredible work thank you so much for sharing it with us and for your time today doctor Otto we appreciate it. To be part of this lengths.

