Transcript for The new normal: Immunity boosting foods

We are trying to stay as healthy as possible especially right now in so many of us are eating at home. So what are the best foods to help boost the immune system position and author of eat to be disease my good friend doctor William week. Joins us now doctor Elie thinks are being with us and so first apologists explain to us why is what we need so important for our immune system. Well knows the more important time than ever before to think about our health and the choices that we make at home while or in our home. For what we put into our bodies can make a huge difference in terms of our how our bodies health defense systems. Can help us resist disease including infection. And here's if thing Amy the rules have been changed even with coded nineteen. Eat whole foods for fresh fruits and vegetables whole grains. Cut down or cut out red meat and avoid ultra processed foods these the best ways to help boost our bodies. Hard wired help defense systems especially are Munich. I really hope my kids are watching right now because we have been having this argument they think it I think people think hey. This is awful like Phil awful I'm just gonna make myself feel better by eating all the things they shouldn't be eating and I'm telling them. Knows who I loved these five foods you are going to list for us that we should all be eating to boost your immune system so to go through the list. First off and me just have these the other day mushrooms. My little mushrooms and mushrooms. Have in their caps stands natural chemicals at activate our immune systems and don't just throw away the stands cook everything together and that's great for. That's great that's agreed to buy did throwing the stands I wanted that next time are right next up is broccoli. Right -- broccoli the whole plant what you're talking about the treetops order stands all contain natural chemicals called so for a phase and sprouts to what's amazing is that researchers have found that these natural chemicals found abruptly help our body ward off virus infections which is exactly what we're looking for today you can actually found again keep the stands you gonna to put the sprouts and shake delicious that's great are and you also recommended ten NATO's tell us what. Right tomatoes are great source of vitamin C vitamin C is used fire are immune cells to clear virus. Whether it's a raw tomatoes canned tomato and cooked tomato out tomato paste or sun dried. All good ways actually don't get vitamin C and we've been having a lot of caprice say in my house it's very easy to make car right doctor willingly we appreciate it thanks so much.

