Transcript for The new normal: Mask etiquette to prevent coronavirus

We know that the CDC has recommended people wear cloth face masks when leaving their homes. But a lot of us can't purchase them because there are shortages out there. Becky Worley is here with a do-it-yourself fix. Becky, thank you for being with us. So tell us, what's the best way to make a mask at home? If you can sew, sew it. We have instructions and tutorials at goodmorningamerica.com to do that. I made masks with old fabric that I had around and a little bit of elastic leftover. Once I figured it out, it took me about 15 minutes tops to make this. You can hand sew it. You can machine sew it. There are tutorials to do this with bandannas. The key is two plies of fabric, you can use an old t-shirt if you want. It's easy to put around your face and instructions to cutting it, you tie it in the back and you're good to go, Amy. So what if you're not super crafty and you don't have sewing supplies? Yeah, this is what's important is that we want to have something covering our mouths. If you go to this t-shirt philosophy, all you really need to know is, it just has to be two pieces of fabric. You can also use maybe of -- a skiing thing, that goes up here. A lot of people have sun protectors for their neck and you can double that and you can go bandanna style. It's certainly better than nothing. Here's another question, do we need to order a filter to insert in the mask? I have seen people with the filtered masks out there. There are people who are saying that the filters work great. You can use coffee filters or paper towels to put into the pocket of the mask, really, what we're talking about is protecting others by covering our mouths. So two layers of fabric is enough to keep our projectile respiratory droplets from coming when we talk about the filters, it's more people are trying to manage what's coming in, but they're still imperfect because they're not n95 masks. Right, we're wearing masks to be the good neighbor. How do we make sure our mask is working properly? A mask should fit well and you should not touch it. So, I'm going to put this on and the key is it should be comfortable enough that you're not fussy with it all the time and a lot of that has to do with this elastic that's around the edges. The elastic is hard to come by right now, so if you can't find this elastic online or in store you can use -- these are tights that I cut up, these are stretchy, you can tights for the elastic loops. Make sure it's comfy and you're not playing with it all the time. If we touch our hands to our face that makes us more susceptible. It defeats the purpose. Make sure you wash it after you wear it, correct? Absolutely, wash after wearing. Becky Worley, we certainly appreciate it. Thank you so much. My pleasure.

