By the numbers: COVID-19’s impact on mental health

More
New data from the Census Bureau shows an increasing number of Americans are showing signs of clinical anxiety or depression.
1:14 | 05/29/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for By the numbers: COVID-19’s impact on mental health

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:14","description":"New data from the Census Bureau shows an increasing number of Americans are showing signs of clinical anxiety or depression.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"70941642","title":"By the numbers: COVID-19’s impact on mental health","url":"/Health/video/numbers-covid-19s-impact-mental-health-70941642"}