Transcript for By the Numbers: COVID-19’s record-setting spread

Whoever inhabits the White House in late January Opel certainly have a lot to tackle worsening corona virus pandemic and the struggling economy left in its wake. We take stock the by the numbers at least 234300. American lives have now been lost to cope with nineteen. 47 states are seeing a rise in hospitalizations. With seventeen of those states hitting new records of current hospitalizations. At 27 states are seeing a daily increase in Coca nineteen deaths. The US reached a staggering milestone this week 100000. Kobe cases reported in a single day a new national and global record. But there's some hope 45 Kobe nineteen vaccines are now in human trials according to the WHIO. At a vaccine could be approved and widely available in March or April and then of course there's the economy. Seven point 9% US unemployment was layoffs continuing in the thousands and no new stimulus ADE insight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.