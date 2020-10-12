By the Numbers: Rich countries hoard COVID-19 vaccines; global poor to miss out

Poor countries could only vaccinate 10% of their populations in 2021, while rich countries could vaccinate their whole populations 3 times over, study says.
1:09 | 12/10/20

