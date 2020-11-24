-
Now Playing: Country sets another daily record for COVID hospitalizations
-
Now Playing: George Floyd’s death, 6 months later
-
Now Playing: New Secretary of State Anthony Blinken speaks
-
Now Playing: President-elect Joe Biden announces Cabinet nominations
-
Now Playing: Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaks
-
Now Playing: Kaitlyn Bristow and Artem Chigvintsev reflect on ‘Dancing With The Stars’ win
-
Now Playing: Trump pardons turkeys before Thanksgiving
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Millions traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 cases surge before the holidays
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: White House authorizes transition
-
Now Playing: Central US storm to bring snow to parts of Midwest
-
Now Playing: Airline CEO says proof of vaccine required for international travel
-
Now Playing: Calls to reserve testing for symptomatic, exposed patients as demand skyrockets
-
Now Playing: Trump endorses move to start normal transition process
-
Now Playing: Sisters treat cat to ‘peticure’ spa day
-
Now Playing: Police officer's quick thinking saves a dog from a house fire
-
Now Playing: Why Shaquille O’Neal is working to change the foster system
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 just another challenge for teens in foster system seeking stability
-
Now Playing: Steve McQueen: ‘Celebration is part of our resistance’