24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

Ole Miss football team 100% vaccinated despite state's low vaccination rate

The university&rsquo;s vice chancellor of intercollegiate athletics says the school is &ldquo;leading by example&rdquo; when it comes to getting vaccinated.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live