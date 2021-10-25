Omicron is ‘an astronomically contagious disease,’ medical expert says

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with Dr. Alok Patel of Stanford Children’s Health on the rapid spread of omicron as it becomes the most dominant variant in the U.S.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live