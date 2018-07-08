Transcript for Opioids after wisdom teeth removal might set young people up for addiction

A new study from the University of Michigan has some troubling numbers for anyone considering painful wisdom tooth surgery. Studies show young people between the ages of thirteen and thirty who fill prescriptions for wealthy lights after the teeth came out are nearly two point seven times more likely to feel more openly prescriptions after that. Listen to the attractions are performed 3.5 million times in the US every year and yes. Pain management after an invasive procedure is important but taking opiate painkillers after wisdom teeth may lead to a different kind of pain addiction. Researchers looked at the insurance data from 60000 patients between 2009 and 2015 who build their old Buick prescription after wisdom teeth removal. Those who build their initial prescriptions. Had higher odds of persistent OP would news experts hope that oral surgeons pay attention and limit OP like prescriptions after wisdom tooth extraction. In the meantime the wisdom may be looking for another way to manage post op dental pain with this medical minute I'm Linda Lopez ABC news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.