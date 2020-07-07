Now Playing: Secrets to small business success for a California-based butcher

Now Playing: 86-year-old woman creates stuffed animal zoo on front lawn

Now Playing: Finding meaning during a time of loss

Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions

Now Playing: Secret recipe for success for this online baker

Now Playing: Bronx on the front lines

Now Playing: Latest developments: COVID-19 and the GOP convention

Now Playing: Teen stands up for the first time since suffering from a spinal cord injury

Now Playing: EPA approves Lysol disinfectant spray to fight against COVID-19

Now Playing: How to keep air clean during coronavirus outbreak

Now Playing: Dr. Jen Ashton talks US handling of COVID-19 and preventing its spread

Now Playing: Officials issue new warnings as US coronavirus cases surge

Now Playing: COVID-19 is ‘not as mild as people believe’: Epidemiologist

Now Playing: Coronavirus cases grow in young people

Now Playing: Tips for healthy posture while working from home

Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions

Now Playing: Savannah mayor on Georgia case surge

Now Playing: Latest developments