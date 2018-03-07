Overtime work may overdrive diabetes risk in women

Working overtime may help your paycheck and give you a leg up in the office, but a new study suggests that women who log too many hours may have an increased the risk of diabetes.
Transcript for Overtime work may overdrive diabetes risk in women

