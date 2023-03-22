Patel it like it is: Why the Mediterranean diet is actually a lifestyle change

ABC News medical contributor Dr. Alok Patel breaks down why the Mediterranean diet is beneficial and why people in the Mediterranean live longer, healthier lives.

March 22, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live