Pediatric COVID-19 hospital admissions in US quadruple since last month

ABC News’ Kayna Whitworth goes inside a Dayton, Ohio, children’s intensive care unit to see firsthand what doctors are facing as pediatric COVID-19 cases rise.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live