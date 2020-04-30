Pediatricians concerned about missed vaccinations due to COVID-19

ABC News’ Erielle Reshef reports on how missing vaccinations could lead to outbreaks of deadlier diseases for children, as experts urge parents to keep vaccine appointments.
3:52 | 04/30/20

