People of color dealing with not receiving treatment needed for heart disease

More
Tara Robinson shares her experience and obstacles she overcame when dealing with a heart attack.
4:56 | 02/25/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for People of color dealing with not receiving treatment needed for heart disease

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:56","description":"Tara Robinson shares her experience and obstacles she overcame when dealing with a heart attack.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"76099979","title":"People of color dealing with not receiving treatment needed for heart disease","url":"/Health/video/people-color-dealing-receiving-treatment-needed-heart-disease-76099979"}