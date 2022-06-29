People who vape or smoke are at higher risk of death due to COVID-19, study says

The study of about 4,000 participants showed people who smoked or vaped were 45% more likely to die from COVID-19.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live