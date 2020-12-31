Transcript for Pet food recalled after at least 28 dogs die: FDA

Now took consumer alert the FDA or for calling some sport mix pet food brands are for the deaths of 28 songs but pet food. May contain high levels of a potentially lethal toxin at least eight illnesses have also been reported the recall includes dog and cat food. Pet owners should stop feeding their pets the recalled products immediately. Ticketmaster will pay ten million dollar fine to settle charges that it hacked into the computer system. Of a competitor the company admits to hiring a former employee of a rival and using his knowledge of all passwords and user names to learn that company's inner workings. Ticketmaster fire two people involved in the case in 2070.

