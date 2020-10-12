Transcript for Pfizer prepping to rollout COVID-19 vaccine if approved by FDA

Alex Torres joins us now from Michigan where Pfizer is set she put its rollout plan is simple ways so Alex this is a massive religious circle at first. How's it likely to go. They danger yet this is a massive effort but they also have a massive plan they have been preparing for this for months now the plant the facility behind us here a massive facility they've been working around the clock. 24/7 for several weeks they say. They have a plan to sort of roll all this out as soon as they get FDA authorization they say they can start rolling things out within about twelve hours after they get. That authorization. Officials here tell us those at two point nine million doses that initial batch of doses. They're actually ready to go so there. Waiting on that approval to sand these out what happens after they get that approval it's UPS and FedEx trucks will be lined up here this facility. Mega doses will be placed in this special temperature controlled containers because remember. How the vaccine has been kept at a very very cold temperature about minus seventy degrees Celsius. And then those trucks well. Move without Maxine to area airports and from the airports that are distributed to more than 600 locations across all fifty states now its only got massive undertaken but Pfizer UPS FedEx everybody says and they are ready for this they have been planning for at. It's just a matter of getting that authorization to get the ball rolling here Deirdre. So how does what are you hearing from the people who Ben working on a vaccine and then getting it ready for (%expletive) man you really consumed before the shipping companies get it. Well the you can imagine being inside of these walls the last several months so many of us have dealt with corona virus. And haven't really had anything to do with it trying to find a cure our way to fix the problem clear people and they've been working on it nonstop for a very long time high they are. Filled with pride they're eager to get this product out we talked to a couple of them just a short timing are diligently to listen to a they had to set its. Can she take it for granite you know we make drugs services. Unsafe people's lives and now is brought home you know you see it on the news every night you know how Stanley their impact dead. Then now you conceded there's a possible solution to. Tell. The same checks and balances that are in place all the time it didn't. The production of any other driver in place. What this vaccine I have absolute confidence in it I'll be the first one to stand in line as well as put my family first in line. So I have 100% confidence in the. And I both of them repeated that to me several times at they have 100% confidence in the process they repeated the checks and balances. They say they put all other effort into this product and they realize that a lot of the American public may not necessarily. Beaded trusting at this point in the pandemic but they hope. That they wool believe what they're saying here and that this vaccine will be something that is. Widely used now once the vaccine is distributed to you the individual states and municipalities in those individual areas will decide who gets the vaccine and when they get it sowed Deirdre right now it's just a big waiting game waiting for that authorization to get the ball rolling here. It certainly is how it spreads thank you so much.

