Transcript for Police chief pleads: 'Stop testing NBA players, start testing first responders'

Can't you some areas in Sherlock Holmes in for days and we're seeing the pressure to back. I'm happy to ago. To be the medical staff and they get life or August at. Because there were quarantined people thought yeah it is. And everyone had a different opinion on how long you can be symptomatic in the end of the Parikh for you I'm back. We're gonna lose there first responders. And we happier the national level get to support down to the local level. Stop testing NBA players in saarc casting our first responder. Somebody needs to make a decisions are very high level. That we're not having to have these decisions made. Is back channels because you know people local hospital.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.