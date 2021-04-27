Preparing for the ‘next normal’ 2 years into the pandemic

ABC News’ Terry Moran speaks with Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, author of an updated edition of “Which Country Has the World's Best Health Care?” on preparing for the next phase of the pandemic.

