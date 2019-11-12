Transcript for Prescription drug prices drop for the 1st time in 45 years

After when a million. Millions of Americans concerned about the skyrocketing prescription drug prices finally a little bit of good news the government says average prices. For prescription drugs actually dropped last year's about 1%. It's a small amount of course but it is the first price drop in prescription drugs on average in 45 years according to the federal government. Comes as house Democrats today working with the white house of unveiled a new proposal they say will make some more inroads in lowering those costs. And a bill which is set to be voted on before Christmas would. I finally allow the government to actually negotiate prices for some of these drugs which the Congressional Budget Office says could save the government for a 56 billion dollars. Over the next decade source actually mean for you what does this mean for families especially those families. There were lined critical drugs like insulin on joined now by Nicole holt Smith she's an advocate for affordable insulin. With T one international which supports two type one diabetics she's also. A mother and she was the author of the USA today column on this topic Nicole thanks for being here so. Give us think you're hot take on this legislation you think it would make a difference. You know battle and it's many this bill as grief for those who have insurance. But it doesn't touch it doesn't help those that are uninsured. If we're talking about insulin from what I read in the bill O. It will only reduce the price of insulin for somebody who have insurance that's covered under policy and that has prescription drug coverage. I 700 dollars a year. That is not nearly enough. You know typical type. I'm diabetic as spending out of pocket 101000. Dollars a year earnings line. Some 700 dollars ear is not enough. Yeah there's this guy. Yeah that's got. Who otherwise has said the sky press we've actually covered here on show. Families that have driven a candidate to try to buy the cheaper drugs and I know you have firsthand experience it with this you lost your 26 year old son and torn seventeen. Because of rationing of insulin he was insured but the price was so expensive. How widespread is this this practice of rationing and and it is pretty dangerous right. It's very dangerous it's not playing Russian roulette with your life and a recent study shows that one and sport type one diabetics that rationing care and Brian. And what would you what would you what more would you you see this bill is a big step forward of house Democrats pass it as expected by Christmas. But you wanna see more done what what is that more what would you like to see happen. I would like to see amendments included that way to provide its price for people who are uninsured. And Boehner. You they need to provide more assistance for somebody who is paying. The astronomical price to them and for line and not all I know here is not enough help. It had before out of pock pocket prices you say is just astronomical for sure Nicole Smith. Hold surety ambassador with T want international on an advocate and a mother for lower drug prices thank you so much a quote for being heard happy holidays to you.

