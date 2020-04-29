Transcript for Rachel Brosnahan on supporting homeless youth across the country during the pandemic

Covenant House is an organization well known for supporting homeless youth across the country. And with the corona virus pandemic that need has never been greater. The marvelous mrs. nasal star Rachel Brosnahan is working with the group to help get that word out and we are so happy to have. Rachel with us now Rachel thank you for being with us on a huge fan of your show. But I'm also a huge fan of you you've been working to help raise awareness about Covenant House for some time tell us how you first got involved with the group. Well I for adults are eight years ago I was doing prior corroboration room and there's an event that brought great team and he was putting on cautiously without much and I east and tonight jinx moved some nasty incredibly angry young people who call and how home. Centre dedicate its asset and that I profoundly changed rice and involved 2%. Wow and tell us about some of the ways Covenant House helps. In this community. Similar Covenant House has cousins in 31 cities across the US Canada and Latin America and they help provide vital support and services to young people overcoming homelessness. But getting that sentiment or isn't so much more than just shelter. Provided of course seek shelter food cream lovers that they also have so many other services that outside people are long term success should certainly higher educational services job training. A medical center mental health services legal services and so it was so much more. That's not just a band Davidson investments in making a big change and there's never been a time. When those services are more needed so let our viewers know how they can help. Who wondered. Actually he could help especially right now and unfortunately it's eight to. Furcal to volunteer and Kirsten is to meet donation if you're able to pitch counts working really hard to comedy this crisis and almost 80% gain more this spring a young people parents. Lost their jobs search and company houses all over the country are trying to use to decide isolation centers are seeking to not I'm Pete Walsh need Chichi eating their medical centers. There are more young people are eating now senator performers since they're trying to shelter increased cash 188 just flew support your -- to provide as many services as possible so. Anything at all eaten Gingrich. Now house under its links in my irons and social media and intra cash and anything it'll be geared to seraguso appreciate it. Nab and build smallest amount to make the biggest difference is we still appreciate your advocacy. Rachel Brosnahan on a much lighter note I have to say you're helping me get through this pandemic as well because I've been. There early binging the third season of the marvelous mrs. nasal says thank you for all that you do we appreciate it. Thank you very very Max.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.