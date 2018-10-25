Transcript for Rate of unvaccinated toddlers increasing

A new report from the CDC found an increase in the weight of unvaccinated young children the report found that one point 3% of children had no vaccinations by 24 months. Which is up from point 3% in the 2001 survey. Covers rates were lowest for children to rule areas and those that are uninsured. There's also been an increase of kindergartners giving an exemption from school back to nation requirements ranging from point 1% in Mississippi. Up to seven point 6% of kindergartners and forehand. It was noted that most were non medical meaning it could be due to family preference the CDC is working to increase awareness of the vaccines for children program. Which provides free vaccines for eligible children who were unable to pay. Vaccines are important to protect her family and community so don't forget to talk to your doctor and find out which vaccines are recommended for you inter family. With this medical minute I'm Kenneth moving ABC news.

