-
Now Playing: New York City enters phase one of reopening
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus death toll tops 110,000 in US
-
Now Playing: Robin Williams’s son, Zak, speaks out about mental health
-
Now Playing: US closes in on 110,000 coronavirus deaths, begins to reopen
-
Now Playing: Protesters urged to get tested for COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Summer Skin Glow: Mask acne
-
Now Playing: World Health Organization provides new guidance on wearing masks
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus surge in Brazil accounts for massive spike in deaths
-
Now Playing: New spike in COVID-19 cases as protests continue
-
Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions
-
Now Playing: Latest updates on COVID-19: June 5, 2020
-
Now Playing: Amy Grant opens up about her health scare
-
Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions
-
Now Playing: Latest updates on COVID-19: June 4, 2020
-
Now Playing: Spreading coronavirus amid George Floyd protests
-
Now Playing: Here are all the celebs and public figures who’ve tested positive for COVID-19
-
Now Playing: 16-year-old creates inspirational short film about coronavirus
-
Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions
-
Now Playing: The South Carolina barbecue joint propelling past the pandemic