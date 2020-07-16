Transcript for Resurgence of California COVID-19 cases

Thank you. Reporter: You bet. California reported more than 11,000 new confirmed infections, its largest number of covid-19 cases in a single day. This one day after governor Newsom issued a statewide ban on indoor dining and shuttered all bars, zoos and museums. Here to discuss the worrying resurgence of coronavirus cases in California is the lieutenant governor Eleni kounalakis. The state of California in a sweeping rollback of re-openings. Do you believe the state of California re-opened too early? We expected that there would be some increase when we started to loosen that stay at home order. What's happened is that the spike is more than we anticipated. It's too much. So the governor in the last few days has done what he called turning down the dimmer switch. As you mentioned, closing bars, closing dine-in in restaurants, closing other indoor activity until we can basically flatten the curve again. Lieutenant governor, one of the big concerns when you have a spike like you're seeing in your state, is the number of available icu beds. What is hospital capacity like in your state and are you concerned? So we're really prepared for this. That's cold comfort if it's a family member of yours who ends up in the hospital. We use that time, those initial months to dramatically expand our capacity. 50,000 more hospital beds. We have 250 million masks in our storage. So we're ready. But the most important thing is that people do everything possible not to contract the virus. If they do, we're ready. We do have the capability and the capacity in our hospital system. One of the things that we're finding is that parts of the state are now more impacted than others. We have been moving patients around from imperial county for instance down on our border. We're bringing patients up to northern California where there are fewer cases. We have to do a little bit of that. As I said, it's cold comfort if it's someone in your family who contracts covid-19 because it's a very, very dangerous virus and highly contagious. I'm curious because I know that California is changing their testing strategy. People who aren't showing symptoms could have a harder time getting that test. Why has this strategy changed? It's important for us to recognize that first come first serve is not as good of a program as really identifying those people who need a test, in particular anyone who is symptomatic. Really, it's a change in our process to prioritize the people who need the tests the most. Our numbers of people testing are greater than they have ever been. Lieutenant governor Eleni kounalakis, thank you so much for your time and thank you for joining us. Thank you for having me, Amy.

