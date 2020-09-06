Transcript for Richmond mayor advocates for COVID-19 testing amid protests

And cities across the country entered their second week a protest community leaders are concerned large gatherings. Could lead to a spike in corona virus cases in Richmond Virginia Maryland are stony has encouraged anyone taking part in protests to get tested so. Here to discuss the efforts his city is taking to tackle not one. But to crises right now is Richmond mayor Lavar stony. Mayor Sony thanks for being with us and I know you've announced that you would get retested after marching with protesters last week. How concerned are you about that potential spike are their enough test kits available in your city to help combat this. All we we always seemed more testy throughout always been called for more test from the beginning of the pandemic. All right now was pulled. In the streets demonstrating against the injustices hugest black and brown people can leave utility. And more I think day we're gonna gathered masks. Mass gatherings in places around cities across the country that these tests should be available I. Recommend I suggested that. Anyone who's been participating in the protest all the last week. Please go to test that I did our problem on March last Tuesday. And are being tested sometime this week. All right and mayor Sony I know you've pointed out these pretty staggering numbers of the 25 people. Who have died from covic nineteen Darren Richmond at least seventeen of them. For African American how do you address the disparity like back. We've always heard the phrase that. All win America catches cold. Black America catches pneumonia that is playing out in cities like mile cross country it's a what we've done. Is greeted a strategy to box his strategy we're providing more testing more community testing around. The C a more contact racers is well and alongside that the ability ice. In what we find out this but you may be living amongst your Finley had to whom. What five or six individuals living in the same place very very difficult isolate them away so what we're doing is using. Under utilized hotel stays there are downtown and other places around the city to house those individuals who are indeed. Up of isolation. Mayor on Thursday your governor announced that a Robert. A circuit court judge in your city issued a ten day injunction. Barring the governor from removing the monument. What is your response. We figured the you could could predict there will be someone. Who would try to put a bear hero in front of the governor and myself and city councils as you move towards it removing these moms what. It's long overdue if we wanted to do proper steps. Two thoughts homered for what has occurred in the past you have to remove the symbols of hate. And division and those of the book the confederate month to have. Well we certainly appreciate your time today mayor Lavar stony thank you for being with us and we wish you the very best. Thank you can.

