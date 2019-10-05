Transcript for The ripple of suicide: How these survivors found hope and support

My name is Virginia driver paley hi my name Iceland that many in his stated he perched on doctor Jennifer ration analysts that I left my father's. Even her closest I can you tell everywhere. For each debt crisis and Harbhajan pretty kind people to Rackley and captain suicide has touched my life suicide attacks. Completely turned viral that's it I'm suicide has impacted the life of my family settles. Since or grade. Each student tax on large circle of people who need Indian support. My main emotion. Was shared care. Does waves and waves. Greece. And it took a long time to metabolize all of those feelings and those emotions surged to channel them. Compartmentalized. Them. Well tell me that's increased. Has been one on one counseling. Being part of a suicide prevention community and through that I have met other people who have rocks my journey. I was at home when I received a phone call from my wife and frantic looking for marquee. I don't know. What is how we the most is speaking. It was more like yeah. To prevent that from happening to you hear any other Sicily and marquis who did the work doing. I eight. Would not be wearing today without my family my friends out. Everyone who supported me along the way mine Mon Tra has become. If you wanna heal you have to feel and so I definitely. Let myself feel everything now on I'm not afraid. Went tightness in his last lap planned suicide. But we suicide survivors. Remember. Your normal. Taxpayers now a company there. It's your show violent thoughts of suicide worried about a friend or at Loveland -- mean emotional support Hulk is available. Call a hotline at 180273. Talk. Or visit sues ten prevention lifeline to our news for free confidential support. 24 hours a day seven days a week.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.