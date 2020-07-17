Transcript for Rising cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles

Young adults are making up growing portion of covid cases. Raising fears that asymptomatic young people are fueling the spread. Joining me now is Dr. Christina ghaly, director of Los Angeles county health services. As you know, California now in its second shutdown. Governor Newsom issuing a statewide order on bars and zoos and muse yums to close. My question is, was the initial decision to reopen in your opinion too fast, too soon? Thanks for having me. It's an important question. The reopening was so important for saving a lot of small businesses for helping people get back to work. So that they could put food on the table. I think that was the right choice. But what matters is how it's done and how seriously everyone takes all of those directives. Certainly, when we've seen the transmission increase as we have over the past couple of weeks, it's been important to take the steps again that you mentioned, closing down interior dining, closing down other activities so we can get the transmission back under control. That's right. Speaking of transmission, we're seeing a lot of those rates increasing among young adults across the country. What are you seeing there in L.A. County? Yes, we're seeing that individuals under the age of 40 represent the fastest growing group of people with cases and sadly hospitalizations. Their rates are increasing as well. We're not in a crisis situation with respect to hospitalizations we still do have available beds, but this is important, again, to get this virus back under control so we save those hospital resources for those who need them, whether it's the individuals under 40 or those over 40, whether it's for people with covid or people who need hospital care for other reasons. I know you're balancing and dealing with so much, you're the director of health services for the largest county in the country, can you tell us about some of the unique challenges you're dealing with currently? We're a safety net system, we operate the public hospitals and public clinics. We service the safety net for very diverse and often vulnerable population in the county. There are aspects that we have to tailor to the unique characteristics of our county. Most of our patients don't speak English as their first language, we need to set up the services to meet them. Many people don't have access to internet, they don't necessarily have a car and they rely on public transportation. Many people are working two, or three jobs. All of this we have to take into account as we design our programs and services. We certainly appreciate all that you're ING. Thank you so much for your time, Dr. Ghaly, we appreciate it. Thank you so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.