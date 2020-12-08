Russia becomes first country to authorize COVID-19 vaccine

ABC News’ Ian Pannell reports on concerns the Russians rushed the clinical trial process. Experts say small trial sizes and lack of data make the safety of the vaccine unclear.
3:50 | 08/12/20

