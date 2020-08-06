Transcript for Safe protesting amid coronavirus pandemic

@drjashton. As protests continue on, so does the need for safe protests amid this pandemic. Here to talk about how to protest as safely as possible is infectious disease physician is Dr. Cassafdra Pierre. Give us your thoughts on the significance of these protests and then the risks they present in these times. Absolutely. The protests are profoundly significant. The protesters are calling for an end to systemic racism and there's a lot of justified frustration and disbelief in the ongoing cycles of oppression and violence in marginalized communities, especially black communities. There's this compelling need to be present and to be visible as steadfast against police brutality not just in black communities but in society as a whole, we have seen images of people across generations, races, ethnicities participating in these protests and it's an incredibly important method of advocating and enacting social change. However, there's no doubt that there is real risk. Standing shoulder to shoulder with others who are shouting, singing, talking and emitting other forms of respiratory droplets even if masked is an unfortunately efficient way of transmitting covid-19 from person to person. It's especially a concern of people in communities of color who have already been ravaged by covid-19 infections and deaths. As well as disproportionately being affected by police brutality. Medical professionals and public health authorities have been largely supportive of these protests but also very concerned about what it could mean in a few weeks in terms of rising rates of covid-19. It's very important at this point to get the message out, to continue to reiterate that covid-19 presents a risk for destabilizing communities of color. So important to remember. Dr. Pierre, can you give us some tips on how to safely protest in the middle of a pandemic? Absolutely. So, this might sound cliche, but we know that masks are an incredibly important method to protect yourself as well as those standing around you. The best mask to wear is surgical masks, multilayers present, which can better filter out particles in the air including respiratory pathogens like covid-19. But a cloth mask is just fine. But please wear masks. The other thing to consider that we know about is good hand hygiene, carrying hand sanitizer with you to wash your hands. One thing that hasn't been discussed as much has been -- well, has been considering eye protection, so we know that the virus can also, especially in close quarters, come in through the portals in eyes as well. In hospital setting, we use face shields. In the community, we haven't promoted this as much, because physical distancing has been much more important. In this setting with people close together we do want to let people know that they may consider using eye protection using ski or swim goggles or sunglasses might be your next best option. Other things to consider would be traveling in a group of people that you know, whether you've quarantined together or you just have each other's information. Such that, if one of you becomes ill you can alert the others in your group to consider self-quarantining. By putting yourself in a group, you may also reduce your risk of infection. Lastly, of course, something that we know very well is physical distancing, continue to recommend that people remain six feet apart, however, there's research that does suggest physically distancing as little as three feet reduces the risk of transmission of virus. All right, so much important information for people who I know are trying to make such a big difference in this world. Thank you so much, Dr. Pierre, for your expertise. We appreciate it. Thank you. Take care.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.