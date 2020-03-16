Transcript for More schools shut down due to coronavirus

Back in this country more schools are shutting down they could be close through summer presenting a huge challenge for parents and teachers. This morning millions of students across the country are sitting at home. With more than 55000. Schools closing their doors I think thank says that there's no reason of us in jeopardy. Among the closures the largest school system in the country and it's very painful. Greed very difficult for a lot of families New York city's mayor closing public schools through April 20. But he says he doesn't know win it will be saved to resume crosses so this week teachers will report to work to learn how to teach their crosses on line. We are in this for the long haul. I think our best estimate is sometime in September. While the digital learning approach may be the easiest solution to a biblical problem. The decision leaves nearly thirty million American students without a stable cross firm raising concern for those with special needs ever those without Internet access at home. This is spend something that we have. Been totally immersed in for the last month. For now many schools like this when in Wisconsin are offering grab N go packages that include homework. As well as breakfast and lunch. We will have new materials and things they are on a daily basis. Still the sudden lack of chulk year is a major challenge for parents. Many of whom are juggling kids and working from home and a looking to maintain structure throughout the day. Used his activities as a way to helping chickens are still learning. Parents are now pulling together offering tips on how to keep kids busy. Without losing out on education cut. Construction paper in half and right on that. Letters numbers state spelling wearing. Teachers say this disruption will require less intensive lessons and more flexible due dates for projects.

