Transcript for Scottsdale mayor talks impacts of Arizona’s surge in coronavirus cases

We turn now to Arizona, this week broke its single-day record for new coronavirus cases. Jim lane is the mayor of Scottsdale. He's joining me now. Mr. Mayor, thank you for being here. Your governor out there has put in place 30 days saying bars, gyms, movie theers need to close, is this the right move, the right time? Well, understanding the information he's working with is realtime information and the percentage of positive infestations of covid-19 coming out of our surge in testing is certainly indicating it's going to be putting real pressure on our healthcare system. Yeah, I think it's the right time to make sure we're managing this as best we possibly can. Mr. Mayor, you have a mask mandate in your town, but you also had an anti-mask rally. One of the city councilmen there in Scottsdale, got up on stage with his mask on and got on the microphone and said to the crowd, I can't breathe, echoing the words from George Floyd, people are calling for his resignation. What's your reaction to that? Well, I immediately issued a statement within an hour of him ending that. That was -- came as a complete surprise, certainly he's been on the council for a number of years. I'm not sure what kind of guidance he got, what he was thinking or otherwise. But I'm working very closely with the African-American leadership here in the valley and in my city and we're working through those details to make sure we're attending to some of the very issues that he portrayed in an odd -- I say callous and insensitive way. That was unthinking. But nevertheless, the consequences are something that we have to deal with as well. And we want to make sure that Scottsdale is seen as it should be and we're a very good city, inclusive and certainly understanding and sensitive to the issues that are out there. But, again, that was his choice to make those statements, you know I can't speak for him as far as what he was thinking or wasn't thinking. Mayor lane, we're watching. We're rooting for you and hope you all get those numbers going in the better direction. Mayor lane of Scottsdale, thank you so much today. Thank you, sir.

