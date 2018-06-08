Transcript for Secondhand smoke more dangerous for teens: Study

Most of us know secondhand smoke is not good for our health and now a new study tells us just how bad it is for our healthy teenagers. Researchers from the University of Cincinnati enrolled more than 7000. Healthy teenagers. Ages twelve to seventeen and found that over a third of them were around a smoker for at least one hour every day. But the otherwise healthy teens who were exposed to smoke reported a long list of symptoms. Including difficulty breathing. Keep exercising. Leaking doing well after. Size coughing at night visiting the emergency room more often missing school and having poor overall health. The team of researchers did not study the long term consequences with teenagers but given the short term with the symptoms. One can understand why doctors are urging parents to quit. With this medical minute I'm with the current fee from.

