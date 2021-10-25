How Simone Biles shined a golden light on mental health this year: The Year 2021

ABC News’ Robin Roberts reports on the Americans who helped make an impact this year, including how Simone Biles paved the way through conversations about mental health.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live