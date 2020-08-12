Transcript for Spotlight on COVID-19 crisis in Montana

You and joining me now is the mayor of Billings Montana bill called Mayer called thank you so much for being here with us this morning. We just saw some of those heartbreaking stories out of a hospital in your city you heard not gotten in mentioned some hospitals are functioning at 200%. Capacity. And what is your biggest concern right now. Why it is three. Capacity of our hospital we house. Two. The largest hospitals in months yeah. And made up a lot of super euros and sir mess story. Russia has and this concern is will they be only keep up with the to man. The good news here is that they're dealing with a surge really stepped us great reports Thanksgiving. Yes they're seeing the most difficult times right the good news is our numbers over the last two weeks actually decline. So are hoping that they're gonna get some only. They've been able to prove that capacity as you've reported by taking their free cogan capacity and just. Adding more rooms putting to people in a row ends working very very hard. So I guess my question is what helped. Do you need right now they're in Billings what would make a difference for you guys right now. Well of course. Behavior. We were very lucky we're. Dark place and tell are never started come down but we got to. We are I think a lot cocky. You get through the spring and summer we had a very easy. Ends that made it too easy so what on this surge in this week do it took us awhile to Apple's kind of personal experiences. To change people's behavior. Now. Everybody knows somebody who's been hospitalized or who has died of code of nineteen I have a native American friends who told me the other day that he's had four all aunts and uncles succumb to the disease. And that is changing behavior sharks that's on top of the list but then we also gained two roll up our vaccine and prepare for. The vaccine we got news for governor yesterday that we'll have 9750. And delivered next week assuming the visor vaccine he is. Approved were raking plans to rule that out officially. I'm curious what your telling residents to G to stop the spread right now especially because we are in the middle of this holiday season and and Chanukah and Christmas just around the corner. Yeah well it is to Wear that mask and social distance wash their hands all the things that have been repeated around the country and end around the world looks so is that it's starting to make some difference. Afterward our twelve days out from Thanksgiving and we're yet to see abundant significant surge from Thanksgiving. Now we're not out of the woods yet we've still got a few days left but we've got her fingers crossed. But who are concerned it's people might become complacent again and going in should colder weather and our Christmas season we do not to. This is not the time for complacency we have since double down with all those protections. Montana's had a mass mandate for months now that the case is that you mention are still high a EU also kind of made reference that I think people got a little cocky because you guys stared pretty well through this surges in the spring in the summer are people now following that mandate and social distance seeing. And what it kind of impact have you seen. Sense that mandate was put in place. They are much better than they were before again I think one of the sad things about this diseases you have to see it firsthand forward to release I strike home. And it's. It is a delicate balancing risk and every stage ahead first and foremost. For our. Lives and our health but also to livelihoods. And our act as economy. So people haven't gotten better but we can still do better. You mentioned this a vaccine is coming all eyes have been waiting and watching for this than Montana public Health Department as you said. Hasn't this is expecting more than 9700 Pfizer vaccines by December 15 but there's a lot of skepticism. Out there about the vaccine. Do list sense. And if you're residents will actually take the vaccine do they trust it works in and safety. And Ken how are you guys preparing for all of that. I am not hearing concerns about the the vaccine itself I think you are probable be a lack. Who thought supply. Not a lack of demand. 9700. Doses will not go very far we will prioritize first the health cure. Workers. Along in the trenches. And also residents of long term care facilities. But that's just not enough doses who we are the largest city. In Montana and largest city within 500 miles and we. After share not just for our own residents but those hospitals are full of people from northern Wyoming all over Montana and the western Dakotas so at any given time our hospitals have about 50% residents and about 50% from outside of our county. Enemies we need to get that he the vaccine out one of the things were working on is how to make them available at multiple locations. We may open up our fire stations for example news paramedics. Pharmacies. Course that is health clinics. We just hope that there's something. There's enough vaccines left for a Montana sometimes. We're at the end of the road. And it doesn't seem like we get to and all the support that we need. That was certainly the cheese with that testing we certainly have we just haven't had enough testing chest. I'm to do surveillance testing and that's hurt our ability to do contact tracing and tamp down on the spread of the disease. And that is something that Al lot of states an area in rural areas are saying that same issue. Mayor bill Cole thank you so much for being with us we really appreciate you this morning. Even as great to be with you and stay safe use wound.

