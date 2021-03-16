Transcript for More states easing COVID restrictions

We do begin with the growing push to allow all adults to get a Covert vaccine. We're states are now moving in that direction and president Biden is making a new promise vowing to administer a total of 100 million shots. Within ten days now with the UK variant of acorda virus fueling a third wave of infections across Europe a top expert says regular vaccine booster shots. Will likely be needed in the future. Meanwhile new concerns about the virus and its impact on the March Madness basketball tournament several robberies are now being sent home and it top coat. Has tested positive. We begin with more Americans becoming eligible for the vaccine. This morning new progress in the race at backed Sunni America. In Mississippi all adult residents are not eligible for the covad vaccine. The state is to second behind Alaska to remove restrictions for the shot. Connecticut and Michigan are planning to do the same on April 5 East Timor or state move in this direction 71 million Americans have now been vaccinated with at least one dose that's more than 27%. Of the adult population. And now another vaccine could be hitting the market soon according to Reuters emergency approval for AstraZeneca vaccine could come next month. But it's already been suspended and several European countries because the concern about patients getting blood clots. It's important to know that cause they should meaning that the vaccine is actually what caused these blood clots and a few number of individuals has not been established I don't mostly in our FDA which is the gold standard across the world. That when the data does come to that many people leave few weeks. We'll take a close look at make the right call. Back in the US more states are easing restrictions early next month in Pennsylvania patrons can have back to a bar again. I capacity restaurants gyms and malls will increase to 75%. Let's say it's about time and I'm happy that we're at this moment you know it's been a year has been a hard year for the bar restaurant industry. More crowds are flocking to spring break hot spots. With parties in the streets of Savannah Georgia had at Saint Patrick's Day. Spring breakers shoulder to shoulder at this Bourne Texas and his South Florida beaches packed it put the pandemic over. Really. Despite horizon vaccinations and decreasing Coby cases experts warned variance of the corner virus pose a major threat. Jason point Europe where you walk down for taking effect because of a third wave of infections and. South Florida were quite alarmed because we haven't incredibly high. Did great. The UK very as well as having detection of the Brazil married and the south African bury it and a couple versions of the war. So if these mixed together. We could really form. And even worse problem. In the meantime another high profile positive tests in the sports world the University of Connecticut the top ranked women's basketball team will now begin the NCAA tournament. Without their head coach coach Geno Auriemma says he would impacted just days before getting his second vaccine shot before it could take effect. I haven't done anything. Out of the ordinary bit I've done at any other time. This year. I did all of a sudden goes break you know I didn't go to Florida. An overnight more trouble in the NCAA we learn six referees from the men's tournament. Have been sent home after one tested positive for covad.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.