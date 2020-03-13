Transcript for How to stay calm during coronavirus outbreak

Avoiding big events like that avoiding personal interactions may help protect you from covad nineteen. But it can also lead to other ramifications loneliness depression along with anxiety about the outbreak itself. So as we distance ourselves socially how do we protect ourselves mentally and emotionally doctor son I'm have fees in New York City. There are a psychologist at the faculty member at at Columbia University is here with us now to talk about how we can look up from mental health during this outbreak doctor v.s thanks for being here. Thanks for having me so they know how do we sort of state comment protect ourselves from the impact. That loneliness can have on us in a situation like this. Well you know we know some basic things that site you know isolation can be self perpetuating the more you isolate them want to passing an anxiety ridden you become. So you know that it's not the answer yes she'd she'd be careful Suu Kyi a bully police and applies gatherings. Should you minimize unnecessary travel absolutely 100%. But isolation can be depressing and it can breed fears that iron semi realistic on national AXA art I had. No so you know just kind of doing basic things you know taking care a few basic necessities half enough food you don't need to. Clean out their shelves you know needs you know have a bunker ready for the next you know two years it just needs to be for a couple of weeks. So we have a better handle on the situation just keeping your wits about you. And then in terms of set up if you do have to work from home like so many people do are there ways you can sort of set up your home to make it less depressing. I'm kind of doing that right now unite had a big at a lake to not only sequester myself into space right in Aiken quietly do where can possibly even keep patients by sky eight. Something it never you know considerate before. But I just also at home still I needs and need a space that's functional but that's also coming silk he'll. Not every one has been looking at padding that you know a home office that he needed just be a quiet space that is clutter free. He's set up a laptop he set up the phone you Seneca basic necessities. Meaty Nolan. Definitely some kind of a hand sanitizing if you still haven't any. You know having a bottle water immediate little TC sense something that just makes it Conning and relaxing to get the work done. And not let fear and panic take over like oh my god if that's my new life because it's not. And then there's the issue along with the loneliness or treat discusses just you know anxiety about the outbreak what it means there's so much uncertainty right now. How can people address that and how do you know if it if it's hit a level where you need professional help. We know principles how he. All right now not to be anxious if it's counterproductive of course people are anxious and it's okay to be anxious as long as you remember. That anxiety can actually be a good thing it can meet action but. How how much anxiety and how much action right so as long missing understand that. You're getting the news that you should be getting the news from trusted credible source translate that world health organization of the CDC. And then you know just making a plan that works for you not every one's life is exactly the same. Still some people with elderly parents need a different plan people with children need a different plan. People with underlying conditions and make it won't make them more susceptible to it the virus. Need a different plan than just have a plan that works for you don't buy into the hysteria what people think that in a toilet paper is somehow gonna save their life says. That's not the answer here. So you know just knowing if you're going over the top and you're having palpitations it's all he can think about it's all you can you know talk about that's a problem. And we may be using more disinfectant wipes and more sent has a right now we don't need more toilet paper were using the same amount toilet paper right exactly. Actor v.s we appreciate it thank you thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.