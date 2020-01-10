Transcript for Some students don't show up for class as NYC schools begin reopening

Firstly. In person learning. Near city high school. And neat I have no children. Verse polls have nine kids today. ES zero. And he had more kids show up. Live stream. So were off two very. Very rough start. And mime or as dramatic TV it seems like so we are here. Period up and five minutes and forty minutes no kids. What's going on. Now did.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.