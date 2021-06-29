New study offers promising signs on longevity of mRNA vaccine protections

More
ABC News contributor Dr. John Brownstein discusses a promising study on long-term protections from mRNA vaccines, and concerns over pockets of rising infections in states with low vaccine rates.
3:35 | 06/29/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New study offers promising signs on longevity of mRNA vaccine protections

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:35","description":"ABC News contributor Dr. John Brownstein discusses a promising study on long-term protections from mRNA vaccines, and concerns over pockets of rising infections in states with low vaccine rates.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"78547401","title":"New study offers promising signs on longevity of mRNA vaccine protections","url":"/Health/video/study-offers-promising-signs-longevity-mrna-vaccine-protections-78547401"}