Transcript for Surreal snapshots of field hospitals being built in NYC’s Central Park

In the meantime, we turn to ABC's Kyra Phillips with all of the headlines. Good afternoon, Kyra. Hi, Amy, great to see you, well, some of the developments we're keeping an eye on here. Well, take a look at this surreal snapshot from New York City central park and the field hospitals being built there. The emergency construction is under way due to the number of diagnosed coronavirus cases that are still on the rise. And instacart and Amazon employees are extremely unhappy about the level of protections provided to them during this pandemic. Our Rebecca Jarvis with the latest on that now. Hi, Rebecca. A week ago, an instacart CEO said this is the busiest time in the company's history with more and more Americans relying on the service to collect on groceries. Instacart hiring additional employees to keep up with the demand. But the current employees, current instacart shoppers say they don't feel safe at work, they're asking for additional protection including masks, wipes, hand sanitizer and $5 hazard pay for each delivery. They would also like the default for tips set for 10%. Instacart has now responded saying that they are manufacturing hand sanitizers through a third party. They're giving that to their shoppers. Today in an Amazon facility here in New York, in Staten Island said they will be walking out because they don't feel safe inside of their quarters after some of their employees have tested positive for covid-19, Kyra. Rebecca, thanks so much. Heading overseas where the latest country under lockdown is Moscow. Authorities there have ordered everyone to stay home, with no end in sight so far. And meanwhile in Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus, life continues to slowly come back to normal. Some of the malls there are reopening with limited hours while temperatures are still being checked and masks are required for everyone. Then back here at home, take a look at this image of heroism at work. Medical professionals, first responders, on that southwest flight from Atlanta to New York, ready to pitch in. Where the impact of this virus is still quite severe. And, Amy, when you think about it, really, everyone is a responder in this crisis. All of us have responsibilities now, even if it is just following the guidelines that we've been getting from the medical experts on a daily basis. It's just great to see these efforts daily. That's right. We all have our roles to play, Kyra. Thank you so much.

