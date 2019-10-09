Teens who don’t date are less depressed, new study finds

When it comes to teen dating, a new study found that students not in a romantic relationship had strong social skills and were less depressed than their peers.
And a new study has positive news for teens who don't date don't pay so researchers in Georgia found. High school students who are not to endure a winter relationships had fewer instances of depression and better social skills. The study's authors say the results go against the idea that teens who don't date aren't as well adjusted as their peers. I bet they're right. Com sure they are relationships they are important in our development but some of them are just stressful outlets and writer credit and I I would have to go with all of that in my view a romantic relationship was defined as a week at least a month. It so much and thank god I need and high school that's like it's been four weeks you've been animated or we gosh happy anniversary exam yet.

