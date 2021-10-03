Transcript for Texas reopens businesses at 100% capacity despite health warnings

In Texas where as of today all businesses can reopen at full capacity and a state no longer requires you to Wear masks. But some major cities are enforcing their own masks requirements as public health officials warn against reopening. To shoo in before from the population has been vaccinated our markets mores in Dallas with the latest tame markets. And Diane and Terry good afternoon could be worth Kobe nineteen restrictions that had been in place here in Texas were lifted. At midnight and that meant that any business type could open. Had that baby mandatory the state wide mast mandated that had been in place that was also. Also lived it and so for all intents and purposes of the state of Texas is back open. For business the governor governor Greg Abbott said that there are a number of reasons why he believes that this state that is time forward to reopen his said that. Up these vaccines the I'm out of vaccines that are available has steadily increased also. He points what downward trend in hospitalizations. He said that when you look at those statistics. It is clear that it in his view his time for the state to reopen but it is important a point out. That according to the latest numbers. About it only eight and a half percent of the adults here in Texas have been vaccinated. And don't while those restrictions have been lifted a number of business owners say that they will continue. Two follow the CDC got guidelines and not requiring masks for people who visit there their businesses. And that that's what we have heard from many of them that despite what the governor has ordered here. They don't elect is the prudent thing to do to come not require mass so they won't do that but the obvious question at this point then will be how will it be enforced. Because as it stands now no one could be thrown in jail also knowing can be find. Or refusing to Wear a mask when they answer. Area businesses here so some owners are concerned about conflicts that may arise but inside their establishments who of course is the course have to see how that how that plays out in the meantime. Terry and Diane we have talked to people on all sides of this issue the majority of people. Feel like it is too soon for the state to reopen but there are others who firmly believe. It is about time for Texas to reopen so they can get on with their lives and their businesses can survive in the midst of all of them. The race to vaccinated millions of Texans and Americans continues Diane Terry. Marcus Moore in Dallas Texas forest thanks Marcus.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.