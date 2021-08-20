-
Now Playing: Fall movie releases pushed back due to COVID surge
-
Now Playing: Is a carb-free diet actually healthy?
-
Now Playing: Jason Isbell on requiring proof of vaccination at his shows
-
Now Playing: What you need to know about COVID-19 boosters
-
Now Playing: ICUs at capacity in Alabama as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
-
Now Playing: Three vaccinated senators are among the latest COVID breakthrough cases
-
Now Playing: Increased sedentary time associated with higher risk of stroke
-
Now Playing: Alabama runs out of ICU beds as coronavirus surge continues
-
Now Playing: Patients lie on floor of COVID treatment site
-
Now Playing: Unvaccinated single mom dies of COVID-19, leaving 4 children behind
-
Now Playing: Tennessee dad goes viral with a speech in favor of masks in schools
-
Now Playing: Making sense of latest COVID-19 numbers
-
Now Playing: When COVID-19 vaccine boosters are approved, how do we determine if we need one?
-
Now Playing: Louisiana reporting more than 5,000 COVID-19 cases a day
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, August 18, 2021
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Aug. 18, 2021
-
Now Playing: WHO scientist: 'There isn’t enough evidence now to tell us who needs the boosters'
-
Now Playing: Louisiana battling 4th COVID-19 wave, low vaccination rates