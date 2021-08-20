Transcript for Texas sees COVID-19 hospitalizations surge 55% in 2 weeks

The blame game over the rise of Covert nineteen cases and deaths in Texas Democrats have pointed to Republican governor Greg Abbott's policies restricting public health mandates. Including masking in schools. The Republican lieutenant governor on Fox News. False they seem to claim African Americans are driving this search. Nicole that is spreading it particularly most of numbers are with the unvaccinated and the Democrats like to blame Republicans on that while the biggest group in most states. Our African Americans who have not been vaccinated the last time I checked over 90% of the vote for Democrats in their major cities and major counties so it's up to the Democrats to get. Just as it's up to Republicans to try to get as many people vaccinated. Self putting aside the fact that state leaders are expect believe all of their people in their state not just their political parties voters statistics from the Texas Texas Department of Health. State health services show that African Americans make up. Sliver of the State's covered cases sixteen point 4% just ten point 2% of fatalities. I was not there just 13% of the population according to census data but. Let's let's get to the public health issue joining us now to help us separate fact from fiction there. Doctor David winter from Baylor medical center in Dallas and Lari barager ABC news conservative Brandeis University professor doctor winner. Willis star would you so what are you seeing in the field. And set the politics aside at Baylor hospital and how is the hospital faring during this sir. Well new case of covered climbing every day hospitals are filling up. Many hospitals now run diversion they're canceling their elective surgical cases it's a major crisis right now and in fact of the people in the hospital. All the expanded hospital bed to be used up by folks in the vast vast majority are unvaccinated. So that's the issue back to get folks seem to be doing fine and got a lot of as my own practice. They'll have of Freeport a mild illness and we quarantine and nick go back to work in fourteen days that's not a big problem. The C unvaccinated folks are driving this hospitalization crisis right now we're actually running out bids. And at lyric regards to that the NAACP. President fired back that lieutenant governor Patrick saying that. Quote his statement is not only basis it's racist falsely casting blame and the black community is one of the oldest tricks in the book so. You know did to me is it's really less about race to profile the unvaccinated of all of us. They tend to have lower lower access to education and health care they tend to be in marginalized and ignored neglected communities they. They're they have you know just generally less income and less resource is in this society whether they're white black or what ever. So so what's going on here do you think. So I inferred the first part and lieutenant governor is just wrong rapes you in an effort she couldn't distance himself urged used to take accountability for the role leadership in this that they ask her. Ian Ian you know extending. The pandemic and not doing their rate in particularly in rolling on constituents. Across all racial groups to get vaccinated in doing what is necessary T to make that it. Instead of doing patent simply blamed the racial group for the problems and and the number one problem with that is that it not sure not accurate. But I'm of bad a big one of the things that we see it that it's needlessly politicized and racial I think something that is intact but eager to an all of you know one of the things that we. Over common one of the things that get people including it might make us analysts have been fighting against really is the unnecessary the sensation of that pandemic. If you want to get people vaccinated. Casting blame on entire racial group of people is not the way to do it. Claim as a political point it's not the way to do it instead stepping up and speaking ability to nurture rehabilitate those relationships wit these community. Organic relationships in the community that encourage vaccination rate is we should be doing but instead right now we're seeing his political. You know and and live that's a great point gonna wanna take back to doctor David winter there on the front lines in this really public health crisis for Texas. You know when you hear all of that. Them the way that the lieutenant governor has as K characterized the real problem here you're you're treating people I know regardless of Favre who they are they're sick. They come to you for help. How do you deal with with the noise around all of it. Well we just try to get our message out that it's a very important to understand this virus right now is extremely contagious. Much different than the other viruses this delta they're at right now is a one it's so contagious we're told you can walk by somebody without a mask you can get sick like that. So he'd understand that we need to take special precautions vaccines is the best thing wearing masks distancing avoiding crowds we need to get back to that right now. I can tell you are our health care workers are physicians or nurses all the health care workers there exhausted we've been doing this now for twenty or months right now. When a walk to the hospitals they're so I'm just frankly burned out. In that added that you've got these young people. That are desperately ill trying to survive in their thirties and forties but it didn't get a vaccine are didn't distance himself or stay home or whatever they didn't do right now. It's just heartbreaking that they be in this environment right now Terry. Certainly his doctor David winter and they are right rigor. 