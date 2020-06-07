Transcript for Tips for healthy posture while working from home

to a problem a lot of people are facing after weeks of working from home -- poor posture. We have a viewer who sent in a video. Let's take a look. Hi, I'm qali Farah. I work eight hours a day. It's hard working from home because I don't have the proper chairs, the desk, I do have a posture problem. I always lean forward when I'm working. What's your advice for how I can fix my posture problem? She's certainly not alone. Millions of employees forced to work from home during these unprecedented times. Joinings us is the author of posture makeover, Michelle Joyce, thanks so much for being with us. Thank you. A lot of us are sitting around the dining room table, it's become like a makeshift work from home setup, those dining chairs not necessarily meant for eight-hour work shifts, what's the solution? The good news is that a couple of small tweaks can really make a big difference. The first thing is, when you're typing you want your forearms to be parallel with the ground. Qali, your keyboard is too high and that gets uncomfortable real fast. You don't think of your hands being that heavy. When you hold them all day long, it adds up. I think she needs to think of a way to get her seat a little bit higher, I'd recommend with sitting up on a cushion or just anything that's going to help her get her wris more close to the height of her elbows. All right, let's talk about posture, what's the most concerning you've seen people do in front of their computer screens? I'm really concerned about people hunching forward and craning their heads towards their screens. I noticed that qali's screen is really far away and I bet that if she moved it a little bit closer it would help reduce the urge to lean forward. But she really should try to avoid that habit, because for every inch that your head creeps forward it adds an additional ten pounds of pressure to your upper back and that can add up very, very quickly and a lot of people have that habit and they don't even realize that they're doing it. A quick way to tell if your head is forward is to feel the base of your skull, where your head meets your neck, and if there's a crease in that spot that means your neck is probably angling forward and that you should re-adjust your posture. We're both doing this just now to see if we're doing it. All right, so if you're feeling aches and pains from working from home, what's the prescription? You need to loosen up those tight muscles. I think it's really important to keep your body mobile. If ts just doing shoulder rolls or arm circles throughout the day that will make a big difference and one of my very, very favorite stretches is the rolled towel stretch, you roll up up a towel and you arch back over it. It's really relaxing. And is great at stretching out your chest. The key to good posture is relaxation. A lot of people think that you have to be really stiff and hold, you know, a specific position. Healthy posture is about relaxing and letting your body hold a sustainable position that won't give you aches and pains at the end of the day. All right, relax into it and do those shoulder rolls. We appreciate that all. We love these tips. For additional help check out Michelle's app -- 30-day posture makeover app. You work through one video a day for 30 days. With tips and exercises. Michelle, thank you so much for joining us today. Thank you for having me.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.