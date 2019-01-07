Transcript for Toddler dies after being E. Coli exposure at county fair

Accidents year old boy who died after being exposed to E. Coli at a county fair his family calls them a little Angel he was one of four visitors who contracted the biked bacteria the source of the E. Coli is under investigation but all the children -- contact with the animals. This morning an urgent investigation into a county fair after an E. Coli outbreak killed a young boy. Two year old jet a viking tablets where you visited the San Diego county fairgrounds June 15. Four days later he has stomach problems the doctors say a rare complication from the infection killed him less than a week later. He was bundled up in a little ball. Can't even moved in and so he was hurt so much you almost couldn't crime bureau officials closed all animal exhibit Saturday as a precaution this morning they're searching for the source of the E. Coli is they likely came from either the petting zoo. The livestock exhibits for the pony rides. Our hearts and our prayers are not. A lot of that family and while we emphasize safety at the fair we will continue to do so. Jetta dye his family says he washed his hands after interacting with the animals three other children who visited the fair were also sickened by the bacteria officials say in at least two of those cases the child did not wash his or her hands. After being around animals. Washing hands is very very important so when you're touching animals and livestock always wash your hands very get a good twins seconds. As for jetted I had known as jedi to his family. He's being remembered as a happy buoy who was always laughing. He's upstairs no blue Angel and I would assume you've heard until they kill lord lifted. You get your hands full. Upon raising website for the boy's family has already surpassed the 20000 dollar goal. Doctors say when visiting these news hands advertiser is important but washing hands with soap and water for at least twenty seconds is better.

