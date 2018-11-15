Now Playing: Thanksgiving holiday weekend travel tips

Now Playing: Thanksgiving: By the numbers

Now Playing: Thanksgiving getaway begins

Now Playing: Top tips for Thanksgiving food safety

Now Playing: Juul to temporarily stop selling most flavored nicotine in stores

Now Playing: What is AFM?

Now Playing: New AHA guidelines for battling high cholesterol and heart disease

Now Playing: What to know about the new cholesterol guidelines for heart health

Now Playing: Cigarette smoking in the US hits record low, but it's not all good news

Now Playing: How to fight off the 'winter blues'

Now Playing: New study shows actual force backpacks put on your spine

Now Playing: 'This is the future': How a mirror could transform working out

Now Playing: FDA approved new opioid drug called Dsuvia

Now Playing: FDA approves powerful, controversial new painkiller

Now Playing: Meghan McCain and actor Joe Mazzello bond over losing their fathers to glioblastoma

Now Playing: Medicine isn't candy: How to keep your kids safe this Halloween

Now Playing: ABC News' Amy Robach opens up about her journey up Mt. Kilimanjaro

Now Playing: 2 women believed to be 1st to carry same baby

Now Playing: 72 confirmed cases of rare, polio-like AFM in 24 states: CDC