Top tips for Thanksgiving food safety

More
After eating, be sure to refrigerate leftovers within two hours to prevent bacteria from growing on the food.
1:13 | 11/15/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Top tips for Thanksgiving food safety
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59224402,"title":"Top tips for Thanksgiving food safety","duration":"1:13","description":"After eating, be sure to refrigerate leftovers within two hours to prevent bacteria from growing on the food.","url":"/Health/video/top-tips-thanksgiving-food-safety-59224402","section":"Health","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.