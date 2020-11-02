-
Now Playing: Tradeshow moves forward despite coronavirus concerns
-
Now Playing: American who contracted coronavirus on cruise ship speaks out
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus outbreak leads to 1st federal quarantine in decades
-
Now Playing: Cruise ship announces coronavirus cases has doubled
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus outbreak worsens with 812 fatalities
-
Now Playing: Thousands stuck on quarantined cruise ship off the coast of Japan
-
Now Playing: Study shows mindfulness can help obese children lose weight and decrease anxiety
-
Now Playing: Candidates address health care within Democratic Party
-
Now Playing: Americans test positive for coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Try this self-care challenge: Push-ups and planks every day for a month
-
Now Playing: Cruise ship off coast of Japan still under quarantine
-
Now Playing: Home researchers working furiously to learn how a vaccine for the coronavirus works
-
Now Playing: What you should really be worried about with the coronavirus
-
Now Playing: A close look at what life is like on the inside of an outbreak
-
Now Playing: Desperate race to get Americans out of China
-
Now Playing: This 3-year-old with cerebral palsy counting out his steps inspires
-
Now Playing: Shannen Doherty explains why she waited to go public with cancer news
-
Now Playing: Michael Symon shares his thoughts on the future of how we will eat
-
Now Playing: Looking at coronavirus by the numbers
-
Now Playing: Red, processed meats linked to early death risk: Study