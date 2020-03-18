Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Traffic backed up between Germany and Poland, as Warsaw conducts health checks
It.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:58","description":"The novel coronavirus has now spread to all European nations.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"69670397","title":"Traffic backed up between Germany and Poland, as Warsaw conducts health checks","url":"/Health/video/traffic-backed-germany-poland-warsaw-conducts-health-check-69670397"}